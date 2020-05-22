Topeka police arrest suspect in Kwik Shop armed robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police have arrested a man they said robbed a Topeka Kwik Shop at gunpoint Thursday.

Richard D. Youngberg, 34, faces charges of:

Aggravated robbery

Theft

Topeka bench warrants

Youngberg pulled out a gun at the gas station at 1700 SW Topeka Blvd., then left with an undisclosed product, according to the Topeka Police Department. Officers arrived to investigate around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, and combined witness information and security camera footage to locate the suspect.

Youngberg was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.