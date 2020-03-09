Topeka police arrest teen after Sunday shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police arrested a young man Monday in connection with a Sunday shooting in Topeka.

Shardell S. Jackson, 18, of Topeka, faces charges including:

  • Aggravated battery.
  • Criminal possession of a firearm.
  • Criminal discharge of a firearm.
  • Criminal damage to property.

Police went to a reported shooting around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Southeast Locust Street. They said they found a 22-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. An ambulance took him to a local hospital and police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Jackson and the victim knew each other before the shooting, according to investigators. Topeka police said they are not searching for any other suspects at this time.

