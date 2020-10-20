Topeka police arrest two in Tuesday narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers arrested two Topekans on Tuesday after a double narcotics search warrant in downtown and south Topeka, according to a news release.

Officers arrived at the 200 block of Southwest 21st Street and the 700 block of Southwest 8th Street where they arrested 31-year-old Taylor Arterberry and 30-year-old Damien Arterberry. The charges are as follows:

Taylor Arterberry:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Distribution of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Failure to have drug tax stamp affixed

Damien Arterberry:

Distribution of marijuana

Distribution of marijuana within a 1000 feet of a school

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of hallucinogenic

Failure to have a drug tax stamp affixed

Officers have booked both Taylor and Damien into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.