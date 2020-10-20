Topeka police arrest two in Tuesday narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers arrested two Topekans on Tuesday after a double narcotics search warrant in downtown and south Topeka, according to a news release.
Officers arrived at the 200 block of Southwest 21st Street and the 700 block of Southwest 8th Street where they arrested 31-year-old Taylor Arterberry and 30-year-old Damien Arterberry. The charges are as follows:
Taylor Arterberry:
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Distribution of marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Failure to have drug tax stamp affixed
Damien Arterberry:
- Distribution of marijuana
- Distribution of marijuana within a 1000 feet of a school
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of hallucinogenic
- Failure to have a drug tax stamp affixed
Officers have booked both Taylor and Damien into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.