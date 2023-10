TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police have located a missing teen on Saturday morning.

City of Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said in a press release that police were looking for a missing teenager on Saturday, Oct. 21. At 11:38 a.m., it was reported the teen was found safely at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 21.

