Topeka police ask for help identifying armed robbers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police want the public’s help identifying a trio of armed robbers that held up a Topeka gas station.

Topeka police released video from the Saturday night robbery at the Quick Stop at 1107 SW 6th Ave. Three men ran into the store, all armed with handguns, and demanded money. The video shows two of the gunmen holding the clerks up while one rummages through a cash register.

The suspects ran into the alley south of 6th Avenue from Southwest Clay Street, and witnesses said they were last seen getting into a silver or white passenger vehicle.

Topeka police asked the public to pay close attention to the men’s behavior for any recognizable characteristics. They said the smallest detail could assist investigators in this case.