TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is looking for a car of interest in an aggravated battery incident.

On Friday night, Topeka Police responded to the 2400 Block of SW Burnett on a report of a shooting. The car below had been identified as a vehicle of interest.

Courtesy of the Topeka Police Department

Anyone with information about this car or incident is asked to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.