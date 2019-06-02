Topeka Police ask for public's help in identifying jean thief

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Topeka Police suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Topeka Police are searching for a man they suspect of stealing jeans from a local business.

On Friday night they posted a photo on their Facebook page with this caption:

"Do you know who I am? No, it's not Richard Hatch from season 1 of Survivor…..at least I don't think so anyway. Because, the guy from survivor won like a million dollars so, I don't think he would be stealing jeans from a local business in Topeka KS. That's what this guy reportedly did. I guess we'll have to check Mr. Hatch's alibi though."

While the Department is making light of the incident, they are hoping the public can help identify the suspected jean thief.

If you recognize him, they ask you to email criminalintelligence@topeka.org, send them a private message on Facebook or contact Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.