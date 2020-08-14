Topeka police asking for public’s help after July shooting kills mother, daughter

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department announced Friday it’s asking the public’s help regarding a double homicide that happened July 14.

Crystal D. Andrews, 37, of Topeka and Mercedes M. Holford, 13, of Topeka were found dead with gunshot wounds near Southwest 5th and Topeka Boulevard.

TPD is asking anyone in the area with video surveillance cameras to check and see if it caputred anything during the hours of midnight to 2 a.m. in the area of the 500 block of Southwest 5th Avenue.

Detectives are still following up on leads, but TPD said it needs the public’s help in bringing justice to Andrews and Holford.

If you have any information, you’re asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400.