Police on scene of standoff in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are currently at a reported situation at SW 12th and Harvey in west Topeka. That’s just east of Wanamaker.

Topeka police said around 12:30 p.m., the owner of a stolen car said he saw someone driving his car near 10th & Fairlawn. He followed it while on the phone with dispatch. Officers said the owner confronted the suspected thief in a neighborhood. Then police drove up to them and a woman passenger jumped out of the car and was taken into custody.

Police said they suspect then fled in the car. Officers tried following him into the 1200 block of Harvey, and he ran into a building. People who live in the area have been evacuated, according to Topeka police.

People are asked to avoid the area at this time.

