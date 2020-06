TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are investigating a minor stabbing incident in southwest Topeka.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of SW Edgewater. That is just a few blocks east of SW 21st and Fairlawn.

A TPD shift commander told KSNT News the injury is not serious. Officers have not identified a suspect at this time.

