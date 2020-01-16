Topeka police attempting to identify church burglar

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police released security camera photos Thursday morning of a man who robbed a local church.

The thief took security cameras, TV monitors and AV equipment that were all used for Highland Park United Methodist Church’s services. Church staff said he also took thousands of baby diapers that were donated and the board that controls the phones, internet, and all things technology.

Topeka police asked the public for help identifying the suspect on social media.

Church leaders are still trying to figure out a dollar amount for all the things that were taken, but even without an exact amount yet, they know it’s going to be an expensive recovery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.