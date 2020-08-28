Topeka police attempting to identify person of interest in Catholic school burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department said Friday it’s needing the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in reference to a burglary at a local Catholic school.

Photo from Topeka Police Department

Photo from Topeka Police Department

Topeka police were called to St. Matthew Catholic School on Monday, August 24, after a reported break-in.

Teachers were preparing for the first week of school when they noticed the missing electronics and other items. After looking at the logs for security locks, the school and police think someone broke in early Sunday morning.

Topeka police said more than 30 electronic items were taken, as well as other items.

If you have any information, you’re asked to email telltpd@topeka.org or call Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007. Anonymous tips can also be made online at www.shawneecountycrimestoppers.com.