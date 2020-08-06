Topeka police attempting to identify person of interest in west Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police need your help in identifying someone they said is a person of interest in a west Topeka shooting.
Police responded to the reported gunshots around 11:30 p.m in the 1100 block of Southwest Gage Boulevard. Officers found one woman dead and said she was just a bystander and not connected to the shooting.
Topeka police said the person of interest’s vehicle is a black Chevrolet SUV and was last seen northbound on Gage from the scene. They said the person was seen firing a handgun.
If you have any information on the identity of this person or any information on the shooting, you’re asked to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400. You can call anonymously to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.