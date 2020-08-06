Topeka police attempting to identify person of interest in west Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police need your help in identifying someone they said is a person of interest in a west Topeka shooting.

Police responded to the reported gunshots around 11:30 p.m in the 1100 block of Southwest Gage Boulevard. Officers found one woman dead and said she was just a bystander and not connected to the shooting.

Topeka police said the person of interest’s vehicle is a black Chevrolet SUV and was last seen northbound on Gage from the scene. They said the person was seen firing a handgun.

Photos from Topeka Police Department

If you have any information on the identity of this person or any information on the shooting, you’re asked to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400. You can call anonymously to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.