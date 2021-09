TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a man Wednesday night they believe is responsible for a string of burglaries in the area.

Cory J Pruyser, 29 of Topeka, was taken into custody in the 5300 block SW 10th St. The Topeka Police Department said it believes Pruyser is responsible for vehicle burglaries at Sherwood Apartments.

He is accused of stealing approximately $1,500 and a gun.