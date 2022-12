TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two people were transported to the hospital following a collision with a police car in Topeka on Monday evening.

According to the Topeka Police Department, officers were responding to a report of a robbery in the 2900 block of S.E. California when the patrol car collided with another vehicle in the 2700 block of S.E. California.

(Courtesy Photo/Jessica Marie Burge)

The officer was also taken to a local hospital to be seen by a doctor, then released.