TOPEKA (KSNT) – Community outcry over homeless camps was the top concern addressed during public comment at Topeka’s City Council meeting Tuesday.

Topeka city leaders heard concerns from multiple residents who live across the street from a new homeless camp that appeared over the weekend near 21 Street and Washburn Avenue.

Earlier Tuesday, a Topeka spokeswoman confirmed the new encampment is currently located on city property, and the city’s current camping ordinance permits camping on city property. She said the Topeka Police Department’s Behavioral Health Unit has been in contact with the individuals who are staying in the camp, and offered services and resources.

After learning the encampment is permitted under city ordinance, neighbors turned out at Tuesday’s Topeka City Council meeting to tell their elected officials they want that rule to change. Speakers shared fears this newest camp could multiple into many more across the city. They voiced concerns over safety and whether police are doing enough to stop it.

After public comment, Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles addressed the council. He assured them his department is listening to these concerns and working on solutions.

“We have to look at the legal ordinances that are available and the enforcement actions that are available, who’s property it is. All of those kinds of things matter, but we’re always, at the end of the day, working with the public to seek a resolution,” Wheeles said. “It’s a process and we’re working through it.”

The council took no action on the issue during Tuesday’s meeting. Acting City Manager Richard Nienstedt said city leaders plan to present a new report on the city’s homeless problem in the coming weeks.