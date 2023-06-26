TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police Chief Brian Wheeles took to social media Sunday asking locals for information on four unsolved homicide cases.

Wheeles said many Topekans had reached out to the Topeka Police Department (TPD) about the violent crime increase in 2023.

“One homicide is too many,” Wheeles said. “18 is far, far too many.”

Wheeles said 14 homicides have been solved in 2023 but now TPD needs assistance from the local community.

“I am now reaching out to my community and asking for help on the remaining four that are unsolved at this time,” Wheeles said.

Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla and district representatives Spencer Duncan, Sylvia Ortiz and Karen Hiller cited the locations and names of the victims of the four unsolved homicide cases.

“I’m asking for your help in making the capitol city safer,” Wheeles said. “Making our neighborhood safer. Sharing information can bring a sense of closure and create trust through truth.”

On Jan. 8 Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka was shot and killed in the 1300 block of SE Madison St.

On March 14 Khristopher A. L. Brown, 19, of Topeka was shot and killed in the 1000 block of SE Locust St.

On April 7 Aaron P. Mathis, Jr., 16, of Topeka was shot and killed in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.

On May 15 Brandon M. Drew, 39, of Topeka was shot and killed in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.

Anyone with information on these crimes can reach out to TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers to report tips anonymously at 785-234-0007.