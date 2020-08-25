Topeka police chief asks for ‘good citizenship’ ahead of police reform meeting & protests

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As locals prepare opposing protests Tuesday before a Topeka city council meeting on police reform measures, the police chief is asking people to stay peaceful.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran asked Topekans to practice “good citizenship” during the meeting and rallies, which will include public comments. Proposed measures include banning chokeholds and shooting at vehicles, and requiring warnings before shooting. The council will not vote tonight to allow enough time to hear from citizens, according to city spokesperson Molly Hadfield.

Both Black Lives Matter and Defend TPD Officers protesters have scheduled opposing rallies at city hall before the meeting. Police supporters say the proposed reforms go too far to limit local officers, while the local Black Lives Matter chapter said the measures will hold Topeka police accountable.

Cochran said “many eyes are going to be on Topeka” Tuesday night.

“We have the opportunity to demonstrate what makes our community great.” Cochran said. “As we hear from a wide variety of perspectives tonight, I would ask that we all remain committed to practicing good citizenship.”

The Defend TPD Officers rally starts at 4 p.m., followed by the Black Lives Matter rally at 5. City council plans to start the police reform meeting at 6 p.m. at 214 SE 8th Ave.