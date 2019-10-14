Topeka Police Chief describes how department is working to curb gun violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka has seen several shootings since the beginning of October and concern for gun violence continues on.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran was on the KSNT News morning show Monday to discuss what the department is doing locally and if people should be concerned about their safety.

“Gun violence is one of those topics that garners a lot of conversation,” said Cochran. “Fortunately in Topeka there’s a lot of good things that are taking place.”

Cochran said local law enforcement and prosecutors are working with the Topeka Center for Peace & Justice, along with JUMP and a group violence intervention program.

Regarding violence in Topeka, Cochran said most homicides in the Capital City are not random. He also said 40% of gunshot victims in Topeka refuse to cooperate with law enforcement, making it hard for them to make arrests and solve these crimes.

Cochran said police are working with two national research and policy firms to explore that issue.