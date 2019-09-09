Topeka Police Chief: Mendez murder investigation ‘very active’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A preliminary hearing was held Monday morning for the accused killer of Dwane Simmons. Hours before, Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran stopped by the KSNT News morning show to talk about the investigation.

Chief Cochran said it’s a “very active investigation” and a lot of things are still being tied together.

“Our shootings are up a little bit over last year,” said Chief Cochran. “But one of the things that’s really concerning that we’ve really noticed and decided to focus on is the amount of teen violence that we have.”

Chief Cochran said the Topeka Police Department is working on a lot of programs to try to address this issue.