Topeka Police Chief says he’ll be ‘moving down the road’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran said he’ll be “moving on down the road,” after retires in January 2021.

Cochran was officially named the police chief in January of 2018. He took the job with a big hurdle ahead of him as 2017 became the deadliest year on record in Topeka with 29 killings. After just one year on the job, homicides in Topeka went down by more than 40% from that deadly year, logging 17 killings in 2018.

Looking back at his long career, Cochran said he was most proud of his work as a homicide detective and as part of the accident reconstruction team. Cochran said he was proud of bringing families closure.

“You have a lot of visions when you take over,” Cochran said. He said he transfers ownership of ongoing projects to the interim police chief.

Deputy Chief Bryan Wheeles will take over for Chief Bill Cochran on an interim basis when Cochran retires Jan. 1.