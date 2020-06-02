Topeka police clarify number of protesters arrested downtown

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested six people Monday night during the downtown Topeka protests in the wake of George Floyd’s deadly arrest.

The arrests came as police said protesters became violent during a march down South Kansas Avenue, damaging local property including the Capitol Federal headquarters and the Law Enforcement Center. Authorities in riot gear declared the protest unlawful before firing tear gas to clear the crowd.

The following protesters face charges from the protest:

Brett Michael House, 19, of Silver Lake – Facing charges of unlawful assembly, interference with law enforcement, criminal damage to property and disobeying lawful police order.

Noah Lee Kelley, 21, of Topeka – Facing charge of disobeying lawful police order.

Jonathan Lee West, 42, of Topeka – Facing charges of assault of law enforcement officer and disobeying lawful police order.

Haley Paige Elliot, 19, of Topeka – Facing charge of disobeying lawful police order.

Cameron Michele Spagnola, 27, of Topeka – Facing charge of disobeying lawful police order.

Brian Charles Rutschmann, 30, of Topeka – Facing charge of disobeying lawful police order.

Andrew Joseph Dome, 28, of Topeka – Facing charge of disobeying lawful police order.

Johnathon Lee West

The Topeka Police Department issued a correction Wednesday after originally reporting Johnathon Lee West faced charges for disobeying lawful police orders, and assaulting a law enforcement officer from the protest. The agency clarified West was not arrested due to the violence at the protest. Officers took West into custody in a separate investigation when he became combative entering an apartment complex in the 300 block of Southeast Lawrence Street.

The Topeka Police Department said it cited three other people for disorderly conduct and released them on the scene, and officers cited a 15-year-old girl for criminal damage to property.

This is a developing story.