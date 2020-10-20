Topeka police conclude review looking at use of force with 14-year-old

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An internal investigation by the Topeka Police Department into the use of force against a 14-year-old is completed, the city announced Tuesday.

According to Molly Hadfield, Director of Media Relations with the City of Topeka, an independent police auditor said the force utilized by the officer was within the policy parameters of the Topeka Police Department.

However, the Independent Police Auditor expressed concern regarding the encounter with the juvenile and the officer’s judgment therein.

The use of force stems from an incident between a 14-year-old male and a Topeka police officer.

After pictures of the arrest circulated on social media the Topeka Police Department released a statement on Sept. 21 on their Facebook page following requests from community members for more information about the arrest.

The 16-page report outlines the entire incident and the legal precedent for use of force, however the report recommended the officer complete a refresher in de-escalation training and use of verbal communication when interacting with citizens.

The independent police auditor further recommended the decision to detain, and handcuff, in this particular case, receive a closer review and analysis by command staff.

You can read the full review below.