Topeka Police dedicating new mural celebrating “common ground”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police Department and ArtsConnect are celebrating the completion of a new mural outside the Law Enforcement Center in downtown Topeka. The mural is called “The Common Ground” and celebrates the diversity that makes up the Topeka community.

“The police department protects and serves. They take everybody, everybody, under their wing, so that’s what I’m trying to represent,” said artist Andy Valdivia.

Valdivia is one of nearly 20 artists who came together to create the mural. He was responsible for painting dozens of people of different races, ages and positions in life.

The mural is located on the north end of the Law Enforcement Center near the corner of 3rd Street and Kansas Avenue. Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran says he is happy with where the mural is located.

“I really like where it’s at. What is does is when officers come and go to work, in and out from the underground, they drive by that mural and it’s just kind of a reminder of that community involvement,” said Cochran.

There will be a dedication ceremony for the mural Thursday night from 5 pm to 6:30 pm outside the Law Enforcement Center. Traffic in front of the mural, on 3rd Street from Kansas Avenue to Quincy Street, will be shut down during the ceremony.