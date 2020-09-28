Topeka Police Department in walk-in accident reporting phase due to call load

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department said it’s in its walk-in accident reporting phase “due to the call load.”

This means police will only respond and investigate accidents that have one or more of the following:

Injury, possible injury or death

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run incidents

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the people involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion

When there is damage to a vehicle that requires towing

People involved in all other accidents should exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call TPD at (785) 368-9551 or go to the Law Enforcement Center to report in-person.