Topeka Police Department in walk-in accident reporting phase due to call load

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department said it’s in its walk-in accident reporting phase “due to the call load.”
This means police will only respond and investigate accidents that have one or more of the following:
- Injury, possible injury or death
- Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol
- Hit-and-run incidents
- Incidents where there is a disturbance between the people involved
- Any hazardous material situation
- When the accident results in major traffic congestion
- When there is damage to a vehicle that requires towing
People involved in all other accidents should exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call TPD at (785) 368-9551 or go to the Law Enforcement Center to report in-person.