Topeka Police Department in walk-in accident reporting phase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Due to slick roadways Thursday morning, the Topeka Police Department is in walk-in accident reporting phase.

This means Topeka police will only respond and investigate accidents that include the following:

Injury, possible injury or death

Possible impairment of a driver

Hit-and-run

Incidents where there’s a disturbance between the people involved

Any hazardous material situation

Major traffic congestion

Damage to a vehicle that requires towing

TPD said all other drivers involved in an accident are encouraged to exchange insurance, registration and contact information. You should also call the Topeka Police Department at (785) 368-9200 or go to the Law Enforcement Center to report incidents.