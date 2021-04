TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a call on Saturday night requesting medical help to the 2800 block of SW James.

When officers got there, they found an adult woman dead.

This is an ongoing investigation that officials are working to determine the circumstances around.

Anyone with information is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau 785-368-9400.