TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Police Department said there is no apparent connection between any of the violent incidents that have occurred in the Capital City during the last 24 hours.

A statement released this morning said "The Topeka Police Department is working tirelessly to investigate recent violence in our city. We want the public to know that there is no immediate threat to them at this time. There is also no known linkage between the recent incidents at this time."

09/15: Shooting – Victim was struck in the leg. Victim is uncooperative.

09/18: Stabbing (746 NE Wabash) – Parties known to each other. Suspect has been identified and is being sought by TPD.

09/18: Shooting (Abigail’s) – Disagreement in the bar went out to the parking lot. Victim is uncooperative and has extensive past criminal history.

09/18: Stabbing (400 block NE Green) – Disagreement between known individuals over an item. Suspect(s) have been identified and are in custody.

09/18: Shooting (2600 block SE 11th) – Victim sustained non-life threatening injury. Victim is uncooperative and has extensive past criminal history.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police

Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

