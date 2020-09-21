Topeka Police Department responds to community after use of force against 14 year old

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department issued a statement on its Facebook page Monday after “requests from community members for information” following the arrest of a 14-year-old male that occurred during the weekend.

Topeka police reported around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 one of their officers responded to the 400 block of Southeast Market Street after a call came in from a member of the community.

Police were told that a teenager was riding his bike throughout the neighborhood accompanied by an off-leash dog, which is a violation of City of Topeka Ordinance.

According to TPD, officers had been called about the same concern on Sept. 16.

According to a statement from TPD, an officer made contact with the 14-year-old and told him the dog couldn’t be off-leash and that the dog needed to be taken home.

The Topeka Police Department said within minutes the responding officer made an additional contact with the 14-year-old and gave him an additional warning to take the dog home.

Six minutes after the original contact the officer located the 14-year-old and conducted a pedestrian stop.

The statement said the young man did not comply with the officer’s orders.

The statement from TPD then said the officer generated a “use of force” and took the young man to the ground and handcuffed him.

The 14-year-old was cited and released to a guardian at the scene.

Photos of the arrest were posted to social media by a friend of the young man’s mother.