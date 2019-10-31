Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriffs Office return to normal accident reporting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office returned to normal accident reporting around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Both agencies were in walk-in accident reporting phase Thursday morning due to the wintry weather.

The slick roads in the area caused several accidents. While responding to an accident near the Burlingame off-ramp to westbound I-470, a sheriffs’ deputy’s patrol car was hit.

More than 20 weather-related crashes have been reported to us over the last few hours. Many of these crashes are caused… Posted by Topeka Police Department on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday, the Topeka Police Department said more than 20 weather-related crashes were reported to them.