Topeka Police Department, Shawnee County Sheriffs Office return to normal accident reporting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office returned to normal accident reporting around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Both agencies were in walk-in accident reporting phase Thursday morning due to the wintry weather.
The slick roads in the area caused several accidents. While responding to an accident near the Burlingame off-ramp to westbound I-470, a sheriffs’ deputy’s patrol car was hit.
Just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday, the Topeka Police Department said more than 20 weather-related crashes were reported to them.