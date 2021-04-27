Topeka Police Department to host special community meeting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A virtual and in-person meeting is scheduled for Friday to give Topekans an opportunity to talk about issues facing the city.

The Police & Community Special Committee will be Friday, April 30 at 3 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Center at 320 S. Kansas Avenue.

The goal of the meeting is to address issues facing the community, and address issues about policing.

If you would like to attend the meeting virtually, please contact the City Council office at 785-368-3710 or email etoyne@topeka.org by 12 p.m. on April 30 to receive the Zoom link.

Agenda: