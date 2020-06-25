Topeka Police discuss rights of protection after dog shot, killed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Our dogs are like family, but what happens when they leave our sight, and scare another person?

Topeka police responded to reported shots fired on the 1300 block of Northeast Quincy Avenue around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. The man on scene said he was walking his dogs when another dog came running up to them and started to attack. The man then shot the other dog, according to police.

Animal control arrived on scene shortly after police and took over the investigation.

It is Topeka law that dogs need to be leashed. Therefore the dog owner did go against a city of Topeka ordinance by shooting the dog.