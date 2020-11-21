Topeka Police encourage people to follow new health order

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is encouraging people to comply with the new Shawnee County Health Order.

The department posted a statement from Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran on Facebook. It states the Topeka Police Department is focusing on education and voluntary compliance in regards to the order. This includes bars and restaurants in Shawnee County closing at 9 p.m.

In the statement, Chief Cochran says, “the decisions we all make are crucial to the health of our community and the survival of our small businesses.”

Shawnee County commissioners approved the emergency order by Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino. It is in effect until December 15th, at which time, commissioners will reevaluate the order.