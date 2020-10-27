Topeka Police end 3-hour standoff peacefully

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A three-hour standoff between Topeka Police and Logan Bartley, 21, ended without anyone getting hurt Monday night at 8 p.m.

Bartley, of Topeka, was arrested on multiple felony warrants after he barricaded himself inside an East Topeka home for three hours.

At the request of the US Marshals Service, the Topeka Department’s Crisis Negotiators and Response Team responded to the home.

Contact was made and the team was able to negotiate a peaceful surrender.

Bartley was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Aggravated Battery

Aggravated Assault

Felony Obstruction

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

2 Felony Warrants

Bartley was found not guilty of murder in 2019 after a shooting left a 31-year-old man died.

On Jan. 11, 2018 Topeka police responded to a shooting at the Best Western motel, 700 S.W. Fairlawn Road. During

During Bartley’s trial he was found not guilty after the jury was instructed they would have to determine whether Bartley acted in self defense.

Bartley was found not guilty of murder in the 1st degree, but was found guilty of theft of property or services.