TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) has entered walk-in accident reporting on Monday.

While walk-in accident reporting is in effect, the TPD will only respond to certain incidents which meet the specifications below:

Injury, possible injury or deaths

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run situations

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the groups involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic problems

When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent a tow is needed

The TPD advises all other motorists involved in traffic accidents to exchange insurance, registration and contact information. They should also call the TPD at 785-368-9551 or visit the Law Enforcement Center at 320 S. Kansas Ave.

