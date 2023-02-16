Do you need to let your car warm up in winter? (Getty)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has implemented its walk-in accident reporting phase Thursday morning during the winter weather.

The department said it will only respond to these incidents:

Injury, possible injury or death

Possible impairment of a driver because of drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run accidents

Incidents with a disturbance between parties

Hazardous material situations

If the accident causes major traffic problems

If a vehicle must be towed because of extensive damage

Topeka police encourage all other drivers in a crash or incident to exchange information, registration and contact information. Then, call the TPD at 785-368-9551 or visit the Law Enforcement Center for a report.