TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has implemented its walk-in accident reporting phase Thursday morning during the winter weather.

The department said it will only respond to these incidents:

  • Injury, possible injury or death
  • Possible impairment of a driver because of drugs or alcohol
  • Hit-and-run accidents
  • Incidents with a disturbance between parties
  • Hazardous material situations
  • If the accident causes major traffic problems
  • If a vehicle must be towed because of extensive damage

Topeka police encourage all other drivers in a crash or incident to exchange information, registration and contact information. Then, call the TPD at 785-368-9551 or visit the Law Enforcement Center for a report.