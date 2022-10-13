The Topeka Police Department is facing a staffing shortage after 14 officers were placed on administrative leave.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With two police shootings just weeks apart, the Topeka Police Department is facing a slight staffing shortage.

As of today, the TPD has 14 officers on administrative leave. Five were placed on leave following a shooting on Thursday morning after a knife-wielding suspect was killed.

The suspect allegedly threatened three people, including a child, when police intervened at a Kwik Shop gas station. Police Chief Bryan Wheeles said that staff shortages are something the TPD has dealt with and is confident this won’t hold them back.

“This is a situation with manpower issues that we have dealt with before and staffing challenges,” Wheeles said. “And the men and women of the Topeka Police Department are stepping up and volunteering to make sure that we have the coverage that we need in the city and I’m very comfortable that we do in fact have that coverage at this time.”

The TPD could work with other local law enforcement agencies to temporarily fill some of their needed positions but has not chosen to do so at this time. Wheeles said that he wants to assure the community that the department will continue operating as normal.