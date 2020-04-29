Topeka police find body near scene of deadly overnight shooting

TOPEKA, Kan, (KSNT) – Topeka police recovered a body Wednesday morning near the area of an overnight shooting that killed one man.

Crime scene investigators found the body around 9:30 a.m. near Southeast 13th and Locust Street, a block from Southeast 14th and Locust Street where the shooting happened. Police found 37-year-old Mark Edwards injured there around 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, and medical crews took him to a local hospital where he later died.

Police have not confirmed if the second body is connected to the shooting, and remain on scene investigating.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the Topeka Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400, or leave an anonymous tip with Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.