Topeka police find man with shotgun wound at College Hill Apartments

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is recovering Thursday morning after being shot with a shotgun in central Topeka.

Possible shooting near 13th and Washburn.

Posted by KSNT News on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Topeka police responded to a report of shots fired just after 1 a.m. at Southwest 13th and Washburn Avenue, near the College Hill Apartments. They found a man in his 50’s with a shotgun wound to his lower abdomen. Officers said they are not looking for a suspect at this time, as they believe the gunshot was self-inflicted. However, “they are keeping an open mind” regarding any possible leads on a gunman.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories