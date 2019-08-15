Topeka police find man with shotgun wound at College Hill Apartments

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is recovering Thursday morning after being shot with a shotgun in central Topeka.

Possible shooting near 13th and Washburn. Posted by KSNT News on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Topeka police responded to a report of shots fired just after 1 a.m. at Southwest 13th and Washburn Avenue, near the College Hill Apartments. They found a man in his 50’s with a shotgun wound to his lower abdomen. Officers said they are not looking for a suspect at this time, as they believe the gunshot was self-inflicted. However, “they are keeping an open mind” regarding any possible leads on a gunman.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK. This is an ongoing investigation.