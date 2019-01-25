Topeka Police find missing Topeka girl after mom makes plea

UPDATE: The Topeka Police Department have confirmed that the victim has been found. The victim’s mother posted on Facebook early Friday morning saying she has been found and is in police protective custody. Investigations are ongoing. Police say she was found in Cortez, Colorado.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local mom is pleading for help to find her missing 14-year-old daughter. It’s been nearly two days since she went missing.

She’s run away before but her mom, Kristen Hunnicutt, said this time it’s different. She believes her daughter may have run off with an older man.

A couple days before her daughter went missing her mom discovered she had gotten dozens of emails from a 47-year-old man.

She said she also found a love letter signed by the man.

“For a 47-year-old, to be saying that they are in love with a 14-year-old and that they are so happy with them and calling them their wife, that’s not ok and that’s sick,” Hunnicutt said.

According to Hunnicutt, the man hasn’t answered any of her texts or calls since her daughter’s disappearance.

Lt. Andrew Beightel with Topeka Police said they can’t confirm the man is with the girl, but they are pursuing all the leads they have.

“We are exhausting every lead that we have, any information that we have received at the time of the report and all the information that we have received since,” Beightel said. “We are running down every lead and looking for any help from the public.”

Running on very little sleep, Hunnicutt continues to check her phone and pray.

“Answering phone calls and messages, as fast as I can, mostly keeping up with detectives questions,” she said.

Hunnicutt said she just wants to see her daughter again, and she’s trying to stay positive.

“Trying to just expect that things are going to get better, and she’s going to come home,” she said.

Prosecutors are also aware of the situation, and asking anyone with information to call police immediately.