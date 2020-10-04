Topeka police find one man shot during welfare check

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers are investigating the death of a Topeka man after finding him dead in his home during a welfare check.

Topeka police found 38-year-old Christopher McMillon dead in his home on the 300 block of southwest Polk Street in downtown Topeka. Officers were initially called to the home on a welfare check and found McMillon with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release.

Detectives are currently investigating the death. Anyone with information is asked to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.