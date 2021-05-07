Topeka police find stolen goods, guns and drugs in home search warrant

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police found dozens of stolen items, guns and drugs Thursday in a Topeka home.

Lindsey L. Wabaunsee, 34 of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. The Topeka Police Department with neighboring law enforcement agencies served a search warrant on a home she was tied to in the 900 block of Northeast Michigan. They found items stolen from Atchison and Jackson counties, along with guns and drugs.

Wabaunsee was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of stimulant

Possession of marijuana

Criminal use of weapons

Defacing identification marks on a firearm

Use/Possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body

Theft > $1,500 < $25,000

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.