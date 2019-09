TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are searching for the person who stabbed a woman Tuesday morning in downtown Topeka.

Officers went shortly before 3 a.m. to the AMR offices at Southwest 4th and Jackson Street. They said staff there called them after a woman walked in with life-threatening stab wounds.

Police said she remains in serious condition, but expected to survive. They have identified a suspect, and are looking for them at this time.