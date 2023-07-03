TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) will be holding a sobriety checkpoint in the shortly after the Fourth of July holiday.

The TPD released details on the upcoming checkpoint on social media but left the exact time and location for the checkpoint a mystery. Police also hinted that there could be more than one sometime between July 5 at 11 p.m. and July 6 at 3 a.m. at the following locations:

5900 block of SW 29th St.

900 block of NW Topeka Blvd.

4500 block of SW Topeka Blvd.

200 block of SW Gage Blvd.

2200 block SW Fairlawn Rd.

1100 block SE 29th St.

2500 block SW Wanamaker Rd.

If you have been drinking, do not get behind the wheel! Designate a sober driver before you start drinking, or plan to stay wherever you’re enjoying festivities and make sure to hydrate with lots of water. Have a fun and safe Fourth of July and as always, call us if you need us. TPD social media statement excerpt

Sobriety checkpoints are used by law enforcement in the U.S. to allow police officers to stop motorists at specific, highly visible locations to check drivers for possible impairment, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Officers can administer breath tests if they have reason to believe a driver is impaired. Sobriety checkpoints are similar to saturation patrols and have the shared goal of increasing the likelihood that those driving while impaired will be identified and penalized.