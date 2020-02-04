Topeka Police hold first in new series of community meetings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police held a public meeting on Monday to give people the chance to hear from different law enforcement departments, like Code Enforcement and Animal Control. This was the first of 4 meetings to be held this month across Topeka.

It is part of the new community policing effort. The meetings give statistics about crime related to the area they are speaking in.

“When we go to the police zones, it’s really to also educate people on the resources available to the city and some of the partnerships that we got going through other city departments,” Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran.

The next meetings are:

Tuesday, February 4 – Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 5 – Hillcrest Community Center, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 6 – Crestview Community center, 6:30 p.m.

