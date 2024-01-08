TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department hosted a blood drive to support the families of fallen officers.

On Monday, Topeka police officers teamed up with the American Red Cross and Kansas Concerns of Police Survivors, a group that provides support for families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, to take part in the National Blue Blood Drive.

It was a chance for law enforcement officers and members of the community to give up a little time, and a little blood, for a good cause. Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles said it was encouraging to see so much support for the cause.

“Kansas has a great supporting for law enforcement across the state, and we’re very fortunate to have that,” Wheeles said. “You have a number if agencies that are represented here today, and a number of counties by that extension, and so I think that’s a great thing for the state and definitely makes me proud to be a Kansas law enforcement officer for the last three decades.”

Organizers said Monday’s blood drive was a good way to lead into Tuesday’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.