Topeka Police hosting community meetings across the city this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is hosting four community meetings across the Capital City this week. These meetings are opportunities for community members to talk with law enforcement, as well as other community groups.

Lt. Andrew Beightel said the meetings will be like meetings TPD has with neighborhood improvement associations, except the areas will be bigger. This will give different, but similar groups a chance to talk.

“They might not talk all the time,” said Beightel. “This way we provide the location. We provide everything. Citizens can come in and get to know other people in a little bit larger area than just their neighborhood association.”

These meetings will include TPD leaders, as well as Animal Control, Code Enforcement, Safe Streets and city of Topeka Neighborhood Relations.

Monday, February 3 at 6:30 pm Garfield Community Center at 1600 NE Quincy Street

Tuesday, February 4 at 6:30 pm Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library at 1515 SW 10th Avenue Marvin Auditorium 101B

Wednesday, February 5 at 6:30 pm Hillcrest Community Center at 1800 SE 21st Street

Thursday, February 6 at 6:30 pm Crestview Community Center at 4801 SW Shunga Drive



Click here to take a look at a community crime map showing the crimes happening in your neighborhood.