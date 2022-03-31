TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have identified the 6-month-old baby girl who was killed during an assault on Wednesday morning.

Trayvonne Jones will face murder charges in the death of six month old Brielle Jones (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Brielle Jones, of Topeka, was taken to the hospital but later died.

Police officers responded Wednesday morning around 4:40 a.m. to an assault in central Topeka. TPD said officers found a woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and an infant with life-threatening injuries. The baby was taken to a hospital for its injuries and later died, according to TPD.

Trayvonne Damont Jones, 21, of Topeka, was arrested and is facing several charges in the death of the infant:

murder in the first degree

murder in the second degree

abuse of a child

aggravated child endangerment

aggravated battery X2

Authorities transported several individuals to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning. In a statement to the media, Lt. Manuel Munoz said there was no danger to the community from this incident and everyone involved has been found. He could not comment on who was involved in the assault, or on the type of weapon used.

