Topeka police identify body found Wednesday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police recovered a body Wednesday morning near the area of an overnight shooting that killed one man.

Police identified the body found Wednesday morning as that of 36-year-old Zennie L. Vasser Jr.

Crime scene investigators found his body around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday near Southeast 13th and Locust Street, a block from Southeast 14th and Locust Street where Tuesday night’s shooting happened.

Topeka police said this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting to call the Topeka Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400, or leave an anonymous tip with Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.