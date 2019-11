TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police have released the names of two people killed in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in southeast Topeka.

Owen M. Hughes, 15, and Reginald L. McKinney, 21, both of Topeka, died at the scene after being shot around 3:15 p.m. near the 2400 block of Maryland Avenue.

Investigators have been looking for three or four men that ran away from the area of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 785-268-9400.